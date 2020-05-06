UrduPoint.com
IGP Visions Islamabad As 'crime Free' City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

IGP visions Islamabad as 'crime free' city

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has assigned task to all police officials to make capital "crime free" city and ensure safety to the lives of people through high vigilance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has assigned task to all police officials to make capital "crime free" city and ensure safety to the lives of people through high vigilance.

Chairing a meeting at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Wednesday, he directed for effective policing measures in the city and complete investigation of all pending cases including of dacoities. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Operations) Kamran Adil, Zonal SPs and Additional SP.

The IGP was briefed about the security, law and order and overall steps to curb crimes in the city. Islamabad police chief assigned the task to police officials to make Islamabad a "crime free" city and launch effective crackdown against anti-social elements.

He asked police officers to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, illegal occupation on lands and at-large criminals.

The IGP directed SPs to visit the crime scene themselves and conduct investigation of high-profile criminal cases under their own supervision by remaining in contact with complainants or victims.

He asked to ensure cleanliness and hygienic conditions at police stations besides ensuring good working environment there.

He said that all SPs should curb crimes in their respective areas and take disciplinary action against those policemen involved in dereliction of duties. The community policing should be promoted in the city and decent attitude (Phele Slam- Phir Kalam) should be demonstrated during interaction with people, he maintained.

The IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed SPS to ensure foolproof security at Masajid, Imambargahs and markets. He asked DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to spearhead all measures to curb crimes.

The SP (Investigation) was assigned task for effective action against car lifters while all Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation) were directed for cordoning certain areas from time to time and conduct checking there.

The IGP ordered police officers to enhance patrolling in urban as well as rural areas of the city and urged all to accomplish responsibilities with honesty and in professional manner. Those involved in corruption would not be spared while others showing good performance would be encouraged, he added.

