IGP Visit Processions Routes Of Lahore, Multan To Check Security Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar personally supervised the security arrangements for the processions and majalis on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
The IGP visited the routes of the main processions in Lahore and Multan to review the security measures. He visited Karbala Gamay Shah Imambargah, where he met with police officers and personnel deputed at the entrance gate.
DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Lahore Tasawar Iqbal, and SP Security Abdul Wahab, along with other senior officers accompanied him. Dr Usman Anwar directed the officers deputed at various points along the main procession route to remain vigilant during their duties.
The DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran briefed the IGP on the security arrangements for the Chehlum processions. The IGP appreciated the efforts of the police personnel deployed for security and commended their services. He met with members of the peace committee and mourners, inquiring about the security arrangements and facilities. The IGP emphasised that 30,000 officers and personnel are ensuring the security of the processions and majalis. He further said that with the cooperation of citizens, a peaceful observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be ensured.
Earlier, the IGP visited Multan to review the security arrangements for the main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).
He inspected the security arrangements at Imam Bargah Jawadia, police station Delhi Gate and other A-category processions.
Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, RPO Multan Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry, and CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, along with other officers, were present.
The IGP met with the organisers of the main procession and inquired about the security arrangements. During his interaction with the personnel on duty, Dr Usman directed them to carry out security arrangements for processions and majalis with even greater diligence. He emphasised that the monitoring of sensitive processions through modern technology and CCTV cameras must be ensured and that smooth traffic flow on alternate routes should be maintained. The IGP instructed strict surveillance of any elements attempting to disrupt peace during the Chehlum processions and majalis and to deal firmly with those spreading religious hatred. He mentioned that in light of recent terrorism incidents, security measures have been further tightened.
While speaking to media representatives, the IGP said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a vision that no one will be allowed to create unrest, Punjab Police is ensuring it throughout the province. He said that Safe City project is being launched in Multan and other cities. He mentioned that working in collaboration with all intelligence agencies is yielding better results.
