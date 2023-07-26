Open Menu

IGP Visits 1787 Complaint Center, Inspects Staff's Working

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 10:21 PM

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the timely redressal of complaints received from 1787 Complaint Center is also the responsibility of the concerned DPOs.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to 1787 Complaint Center and inspected the staff working

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the timely redressal of complaints received from 1787 Complaint Center is also the responsibility of the concerned DPOs.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to 1787 Complaint Center and inspected the staff working.

AIG Complaints Ahmed Mohiuddin briefed IG Punjab about the complaints received and the ongoing steps for their redressal.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the immediate relief should be provided to every citizen who contacts 1787 Complaint Center.

The IG Punjab gave a stern warning to the SDPOs who are not interested in solving the complaints of the citizens and said that such officers should prepare themselves for strict accountability.

He further said that the officers who are negligent in redressal of complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center will have their performance reflected in the ACRs and will not be seen again on good postings. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that delay in registration of FIR is not acceptable in any case.

Strict departmental and legal action should be taken against those responsible for delay in registration of the case.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued further orders after listening to the problems of the citizens and police employees in the open court of the Central Police Office.

He said that the district police officers should meet the citizens on daily basis and their problems should be resolved at local level.

Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the concerned branch heads to redress the requests of the police employees with their personal interests.

He directed that all possible relief should be given to the constabulary according to the merit on issues related to transfer, posting, punishment and other departmental matters.

Dr. Usman Anwar also issued orders regarding the problems of the families of employees who died during service.

He said that all the possible care is being taken for the welfare of the police martyrs as well as the heirs of the employees who died during service.

AIG Admin Ammara Athar and other officers were also present in the open court.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Died FIR All From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

2 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

11 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

7 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

7 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

7 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

26 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

7 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

7 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

5 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits affected village of Chiniot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan