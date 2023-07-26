Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the timely redressal of complaints received from 1787 Complaint Center is also the responsibility of the concerned DPOs.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the timely redressal of complaints received from 1787 Complaint Center is also the responsibility of the concerned DPOs.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to 1787 Complaint Center and inspected the staff working.

AIG Complaints Ahmed Mohiuddin briefed IG Punjab about the complaints received and the ongoing steps for their redressal.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the immediate relief should be provided to every citizen who contacts 1787 Complaint Center.

The IG Punjab gave a stern warning to the SDPOs who are not interested in solving the complaints of the citizens and said that such officers should prepare themselves for strict accountability.

He further said that the officers who are negligent in redressal of complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center will have their performance reflected in the ACRs and will not be seen again on good postings. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that delay in registration of FIR is not acceptable in any case.

Strict departmental and legal action should be taken against those responsible for delay in registration of the case.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued further orders after listening to the problems of the citizens and police employees in the open court of the Central Police Office.

He said that the district police officers should meet the citizens on daily basis and their problems should be resolved at local level.

Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the concerned branch heads to redress the requests of the police employees with their personal interests.

He directed that all possible relief should be given to the constabulary according to the merit on issues related to transfer, posting, punishment and other departmental matters.

Dr. Usman Anwar also issued orders regarding the problems of the families of employees who died during service.

He said that all the possible care is being taken for the welfare of the police martyrs as well as the heirs of the employees who died during service.

AIG Admin Ammara Athar and other officers were also present in the open court.