IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has resolved the problem of a citizen of Bhakkar, who complained about the delay in payment of the bill for the construction work done in Darya Khan police station.

The IGP immediately took RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on a conference call and gave telephonic instructions.

He heard the complaints of the citizens on the occasion of a surprise visit to the 1787 Complaint Center at the Central Police Office.

Dr. Usman Anwar ordered RPO Sargodha to resolve the issue of contractor under personal supervision.

On the orders of Dr. Usman Anwar, RPO Sargodha took immediate action and paid the remaining amount to contractor Nayyar.

The IG Punjab also apologized to the contractor for the delay in bill payment.

He while talking to RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the renovation of the police station was a good initiative but the timely payment of the expenses was the responsibility of the concerned supervisory officer.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the show cause notice should be given to the SHO to answer for this delay in payment.

During the visit to 1787 Complaint Center, the IGP also reviewed the working of the staff and heard the complaints of the citizens himself.

He directed the staff to leave no stone unturned to resolve the problems of the citizens and provide them with all possible relief.