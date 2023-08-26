IGP visits 1787 Complaint Centre

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to 1787 Complaint Centre at Central Police Office here on Saturday and checked the grievance redress process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to 1787 Complaint Centre at Central Police Office here on Saturday and checked the grievance redress process.

He listened to complainants and issued orders on the spot. On an application, received from Hafizabad, the DPO was ordered to take immediate action under personal supervision.

The IG Punjab asked all supervisory officers to take immediate action on the complaints sent through 1787 and provide all possible relief to citizens.

He said that the complaints received through call, SMS, e-mail and other sources should be resolved promptly as per the prescribed timeline and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

AIG Complaints Ahmed Mohiuddin briefed the IGP about 1787 dashboard and complaints received from different regions.