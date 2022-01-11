IGP visits 7 police stations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday paid visit to some seven police stations and inspected record of cases and other facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Tuesday paid visit to some seven police stations and inspected record of cases and other facilities.

The police stations included Kohsar, Aabpara, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Secretariat, Shehzad Town and Women.

He inspected the cleanliness of front desk, mall khwana, hawalat, residential barracks and interrogation room.

He directed to create a high standard of accommodation for the police personnel and said that in the police stations, cases, vehicles and motorcycles should be shifted to a suitable place in an orderly manner.

He instructed to remove branding of private departments from all police buildings, adding that protection of life and property of the citizens is the top priority.

The citizens should be treated with utmost courtesy while crackdown against criminals should be intensified, he added.

DIG Operations Owais Ahmed, DIG Headquarters Sadiq Ali Dogar, AIG Establishment, AIG General, SSP Operations, SP City and other police officers were also present on the occasion.