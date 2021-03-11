IGP visits Bajaur, distributes appointment letters

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday visited Bajaur district and distributed appointment letters among local candidates selected as constables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday visited Bajaur district and distributed appointment letters among local candidates selected as constables.

Upon arrival, the IGP was received by Regional Police Officer Malakand, Commissioner Swat, DC Bajaur, DPO Bajaur and other senior officials. A smart contingent of Bajaur police presented guard of honor to the IGP.

During his visit, GP met with the area elders, notables, politicians and a large number of members of the civil society at the Jirga Hall Bajaur.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that Bajaur is first district where recruitment process of local youth in the police force had been completed successfully. Congratulating new recruits, he said that youths of backward areas like Bajaur proved their abilities in selection exam.

KP Police Chief said people of Bajaur had already rendered unprecedented sacrifices and fought alongside armed forces to defend the borders of their motherland and added that now their brave sons would protect the lives and property of the people and also make defense of the country invincible.

He said after merger police personnel of new districts were given equal pay, shuhada package, police welfare and promotion opportunities and other incentives at par with policemen posted in other parts of the province.

IGP said that recruitment criteria for induction of women of merged districts had been relaxed to ensure maximum induction in police. He said that reserved quota for women and minorities would remain for next recruitment in case suitable candidates were not available.

He said legislation to introduce Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) for resolving disputes in merged districts would be completed soon. He added that problems of police pensioners would be resolved soon.

IGP also met families of martyrs and listened to their problems. He said that letter has been sent to recruit children of martyred policemen. He also planted a tree at Governor's Cottage.