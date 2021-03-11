UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Visits Bajaur, Distributes Appointment Letters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

IGP visits Bajaur, distributes appointment letters

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday visited Bajaur district and distributed appointment letters among local candidates selected as constables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday visited Bajaur district and distributed appointment letters among local candidates selected as constables.

Upon arrival, the IGP was received by Regional Police Officer Malakand, Commissioner Swat, DC Bajaur, DPO Bajaur and other senior officials. A smart contingent of Bajaur police presented guard of honor to the IGP.

During his visit, GP met with the area elders, notables, politicians and a large number of members of the civil society at the Jirga Hall Bajaur.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that Bajaur is first district where recruitment process of local youth in the police force had been completed successfully. Congratulating new recruits, he said that youths of backward areas like Bajaur proved their abilities in selection exam.

KP Police Chief said people of Bajaur had already rendered unprecedented sacrifices and fought alongside armed forces to defend the borders of their motherland and added that now their brave sons would protect the lives and property of the people and also make defense of the country invincible.

He said after merger police personnel of new districts were given equal pay, shuhada package, police welfare and promotion opportunities and other incentives at par with policemen posted in other parts of the province.

IGP said that recruitment criteria for induction of women of merged districts had been relaxed to ensure maximum induction in police. He said that reserved quota for women and minorities would remain for next recruitment in case suitable candidates were not available.

He said legislation to introduce Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) for resolving disputes in merged districts would be completed soon. He added that problems of police pensioners would be resolved soon.

IGP also met families of martyrs and listened to their problems. He said that letter has been sent to recruit children of martyred policemen. He also planted a tree at Governor's Cottage.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Jirga Swat Civil Society Visit Malakand Women

Recent Stories

Russia Poised to Open 500 New Schools by 2024 - VE ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021: Barkat up ..

1 minute ago

UAE’s nuclear milestone attributed to leadership ..

30 minutes ago

AstraZeneca use can continue pending blood clot pr ..

1 minute ago

US Marine Expeditionary Unit Completes Amphibious ..

1 minute ago

PDM leadership should refrain from dragging nation ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.