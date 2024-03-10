Open Menu

IGP Visits Centre For Public Safety Model Town

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited the Centre for Public Safety Model Town, here on Sunday and inspected various sections of the under-construction building.

SP Model Town Division Ahmad Zunir Cheema and other officers were present. They briefed the IGP about the ongoing work.

The IGP issued directions to complete the pending works as soon as possible.

He said policing services would be provided to citizens in the best environment at the Center for Public Safety Model Town. He said a special desk would be set up at the Centre to provide policing services to women citizens.

Dr Usman said the infrastructure in police stations and offices in all districts of the province was being upgraded according to modern requirements. More measures would continue for provision of excellent services to citizens in the best environment, he added.

