IGP Visits Chakwal; Inaugurates Newly Constructed Building Of Neela PS

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday visited Chakwal district and inaugurated the newly constructed building of Neela Police Station

Addressing the participants, the IGP said, "The work of the police officers is in the field and I am also visiting the police stations of all the districts." He directed the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to improve the affairs of police stations under their command with effective supervision.

He instructed the officers to increase the number of police personnel and keep the beat system active.

The IGP ordered the officers concerned to eliminate slip system, nepotism and tout culture from police stations.

Zero tolerance should be adopted against those responsible for corruption and abuse of power, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said adding, all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens and they should also be treated with good manners.

He said, equal resources should be provided to the operations as well as the Investigation Wing.

For the convenience and easy access of the citizens, a new building of Neela Police Station Chakwal has been constructed on Chakwal-Attock, main G.T Road.

The old police station building was built in 1892 and it was away from the main road.

On this occasion, RPO, Rawalpindi and DPO Chakwal briefed the IGP Punjab about the law and order situation in the district.

