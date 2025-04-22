IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Tuesday visited the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), assuring the business community of prompt resolution to their security concerns.

The IGP was accompanied by CCPO Qasim Ali Khan during the engagement with Peshawar's leading traders.

Chamber President Fazal Muqeem Khan and other office-bearers welcomed the police delegation, congratulating IGP Hameed on his new assignment. During discussions, traders highlighted key challenges affecting commercial activities across the provincial capital.

"Traders are the backbone of our economy," stated IGP Hameed, directing SSP Operations Masood Bangash to address all raised concerns immediately.

He emphasized the police's commitment to creating a fear-free business environment through enhanced security measures.

The police chief described traders as "valuable partners in maintaining peace", acknowledging their law-abiding nature. Chamber officials praised ongoing police efforts, pledging continued cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

The meeting concluded with SCCI presenting the IGP with a traditional turban and honorary shield, symbolizing strengthened police-trader relations.

Business leaders expressed optimism about improved security coordination following the productive dialogue.