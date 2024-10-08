IGP Visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, Meets Zhao Ke
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday visited the Chinese Consulate Office in Lahore and met with Deputy Consul General Mr. Zhao Ke
During the meeting, the IGP expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the Deputy Consul General regarding the tragic loss of Chinese nationals in the recent terrorist attack in Karachi. Dr. Usman Anwar recorded his thoughts in the condolence book and expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased. He said that Punjab Police stood with the Chinese government and the families of the victims during the difficult time. He said that the incident was a heinous conspiracy aimed at damaging the brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised that the security of Chinese nationals was a top priority and that measures to ensure their safety, particularly in relation to CPEC projects, had been significantly enhanced.
He highlighted that security along all routes for Chinese nationals had been strengthened, with rigorous checks on all vehicles and suspicious individuals.
Deputy Consul General Mr. Zhao Ke expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements for Chinese experts and citizens involved in various projects in Punjab. He said that the Punjab Police was providing excellent security for Chinese nationals, their residences, and project sites.
Dr. Usman Anwar added that the Special Protection Unit was diligently ensuring the safety of citizens, their residences, offices, and working sites. Efforts to enhance information sharing and mutual cooperation between Punjab Police and Chinese authorities were ongoing, he added.
Senior officers present at the meeting included DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Special Protection Unit Muntazir Mehdi, DIG Special Branch Syed Khurram Ali, and SSP Operations Lahore Tasawer Iqbal.
