IGP Visits Chitral, Presides Over Meeting Of Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

IGP visits Chitral, presides over meeting of police officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Sunday visited Chitral where he inspected the police security duty on Quarantine center and presided over a meeting of high ranking police officers.

On arrival to police line Chitral, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the IGP.

After police salami, the IGP straight went to a Quarantine Center in Chitral city where he met with police officials deployed for duty and inquired from them about their nature of duty and confronting problems and difficulties.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over the protective measures adopted by the police as per govt instructions against the Covid-19 and lauded their professional acumen of serving the nation in a dedicated manner.

Later on, IGP presided over a meeting of high ranking police officers of district Chitral.

On this occasion a detailed briefing was given to the IGP about the number of Quarantine centers in district chitral and police deployment on these centers as well as the steps taken for maintenance of law and order by the police.

The IGP termed the adopted police measures as satisfactory and directed the participants to further intensify their efforts for implementation of govt directives against Covid-19 and ensuring fool proof security during the holy month of Ramazan.

The IGP also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates amongst the police Jawans who excelled during their duty on different occasion.

