IGP visits Citizen Service Center, directs maximum facilitation to citizens

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday visited Citizen Service Centre in sector F-6 and directed police staff to ensure maximum facilitation to the visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday visited Citizen Service Centre in sector F-6 and directed police staff to ensure maximum facilitation to the visitors.

Along with DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, AIG (Operations) Sumera Azam, Additional SP Zeeshan Haider and SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi, he visited various sections of Citizen Service Center and inquired the citizens about one-window operation and behavior of policemen with them.

The citizens expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided by the center and appreciated the attitude and cooperation of policemen with them.

They thanked IGP for initiating the one-window operation which help to save their time.

The IGP directed all police officials performing duties at the center to ensure maximum cooperation with citizens as all of them are respectful. He asked for special care to the elderly citizens as well as women and ensure best services to them.

The IGP also visited the under-construction overseas block, traffic and other areas. The IGP directed to complete construction work as soon as possible so that more facilities may be extended to citizens.