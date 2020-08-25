IGP visits city area, briefed on Muharram security

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday visited the city area of Peshawar where he was presented a warm welcome by the traders and police officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday visited the city area of Peshawar where he was presented a warm welcome by the traders and police officials.

The IGP paid special visits to Khan Raziq Police Station and Supreme Command Post. On the occasion the local traders presented traditional turban to the IGP and showered rose petals on him.

CCPO Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, SSP Operations, Mansoor Aman, SP City Division, Waqar Azeem and police officers were also present on the occasion.

The IGP also visited the control room established at Khan Raziq Police Station where SSP Operations briefed him on CCTV monitoring of routes of mourning processions besides security arrangements in place during Muharram ul Haram.

During his visit, the IGP also inspected the food being provided to police officials on duty and said no compromise should be made on quality of food.

Talking to local traders, the IGP said peace and trade were interlinked and prerequisites for each other. He said for establishment of a lasting peace both traders and police have to work together. He said police were making utmost efforts to provide a conducive atmosphere to traders and inhabitants.

He stressed upon traders to keep close liaison with police and be vigilant about their surroundings adding in case of any suspicious activity people should immediately call police.

Later, the IGP was given a detailed briefing on Muharram security arrangements where representatives from the media were also present.