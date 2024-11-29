Open Menu

IGP Visits CMH Rawalpindi, Inquire After Injured Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM

IGP visits CMH Rawalpindi, inquire after injured personnel

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of injured personnel of police and Rangers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of injured personnel of police and Rangers.

Besides Rangers officials, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Farooq Bhutta and constables Samiullah and Wajid Ali, who were injured during the violent protest of a political party, are under treatment at the CMH.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations and Rangers officers accompanied the IGP, the Punjab Police spokesperson said.

Dr Usman took round of the wards and met the injured officers and personnel, and prayed for their speedy recovery. He directed for the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.

The IGP said that the police and Rangers personnel were injured in the firing and violence of miscreants while performing their duties. They showed bravery and performed their duties without caring for their lives, he added.

The Punjab Police, he said, were proud of the martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives for the security of their country.

Meanwhile IGP Dr Usman Anwar visited Traffic Headquarters and inaugurated the traffic mess built with the efforts of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima.

He also took round of the One Window Licensing Hall and inspected the license facilities.

The RPO Rawalpindi, CPO and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Protest Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Best

Recent Stories

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 minutes ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

4 minutes ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

4 minutes ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

4 minutes ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 minutes ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 minutes ago
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

2 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

3 minutes ago
 6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operati ..

6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations

3 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record on attacking national insti ..

PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique

2 minutes ago
 Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal w ..

Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan