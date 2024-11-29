IGP Visits CMH Rawalpindi, Inquire After Injured Personnel
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of injured personnel of police and Rangers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Friday visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire after the health of injured personnel of police and Rangers.
Besides Rangers officials, Superintendent of Police Muhammad Farooq Bhutta and constables Samiullah and Wajid Ali, who were injured during the violent protest of a political party, are under treatment at the CMH.
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations and Rangers officers accompanied the IGP, the Punjab Police spokesperson said.
Dr Usman took round of the wards and met the injured officers and personnel, and prayed for their speedy recovery. He directed for the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.
The IGP said that the police and Rangers personnel were injured in the firing and violence of miscreants while performing their duties. They showed bravery and performed their duties without caring for their lives, he added.
The Punjab Police, he said, were proud of the martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives for the security of their country.
Meanwhile IGP Dr Usman Anwar visited Traffic Headquarters and inaugurated the traffic mess built with the efforts of Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima.
He also took round of the One Window Licensing Hall and inspected the license facilities.
The RPO Rawalpindi, CPO and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.
