IGP visits control room in CPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday visited control room in Central Police Office (CPO) here and reviewed the working.

According to details, during the visit, AIG Operations Imran Kishwar briefed the IGP about the current situation of the main procession of 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The IGP was also briefed about the processions and Majlis in different districts of the province.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan speaking on the occasion directed the staff of the control room to keep performing their duties with commitment and dedication.

He said all resources should be utilized for ensuring timely sharing of information and added that control room staff should stay alert till the procession concludes.