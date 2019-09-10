UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Visits Control Room In CPO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

IGP visits control room in CPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday visited control room in Central Police Office (CPO) here and reviewed the working.

According to details, during the visit, AIG Operations Imran Kishwar briefed the IGP about the current situation of the main procession of 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The IGP was also briefed about the processions and Majlis in different districts of the province.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan speaking on the occasion directed the staff of the control room to keep performing their duties with commitment and dedication.

He said all resources should be utilized for ensuring timely sharing of information and added that control room staff should stay alert till the procession concludes.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Alert Nawaz Khan All

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Mauritania review defence cooperation

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

2 hours ago

Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.