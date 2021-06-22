IGP visits crime scene of Chamkani gory incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari Tuesday visited the crime scene of Chamkani gory incident where armed persons barged into a house and killed 7 persons of a family including small children and women.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations also accompanied the provincial police officer.

The IGP was given a briefing on the occurrence of the incident and the progress so for made in the case.

The IGP was informed that all evidence of the incident have been collected, samples for DNA test have been sent for analysis and the suspects being interviewed in the case.

The IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari has termed it a brutal and inhumane incident and directed the concerned police officers to arrest the real accused involved in the case and bring them to justice as soon as possible so that exemplary punishment could be meted out to them.

He termed the incident a test case for Peshawar police adding,they have to put their best efforts to work out this challenging case.

Meanwhile, the IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, in a special circular has directed all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers to ensure that land disputes which have a history of violence or tendency to get violent and old enmities might be documented at each police station and preventive action be taken as provided under the law.

In the circular it has further been directed that SHOs should proactively engage DRC and local elders for resolution of such disputes.