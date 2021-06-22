UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Visits Crime Scene Of Chamkani Gory Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

IGP visits crime scene of Chamkani gory incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari Tuesday visited the crime scene of Chamkani gory incident where armed persons barged into a house and killed 7 persons of a family including small children and women.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations also accompanied the provincial police officer.

The IGP was given a briefing on the occurrence of the incident and the progress so for made in the case.

The IGP was informed that all evidence of the incident have been collected, samples for DNA test have been sent for analysis and the suspects being interviewed in the case.

The IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari has termed it a brutal and inhumane incident and directed the concerned police officers to arrest the real accused involved in the case and bring them to justice as soon as possible so that exemplary punishment could be meted out to them.

He termed the incident a test case for Peshawar police adding,they have to put their best efforts to work out this challenging case.

Meanwhile, the IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, in a special circular has directed all Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers to ensure that land disputes which have a history of violence or tendency to get violent and old enmities might be documented at each police station and preventive action be taken as provided under the law.

In the circular it has further been directed that SHOs should proactively engage DRC and local elders for resolution of such disputes.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Progress Women Family All Best

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

43 seconds ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

2 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

2 minutes ago

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions ..

5 minutes ago

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

17 minutes ago

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.