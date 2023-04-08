Close
IGP Visits CTD Headquarters, Praises Its Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said on Saturday that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was the vanguard of Punjab police in the fight against terrorists, as due to its effective and timely operations, nefarious intentions of terrorist elements had been crushed and many dangerous terrorists were arrested.

He expressed these views while addressing the CTD officials in the Darbar, held on the occasion of his visit to the CTD Headquarters Lahore.

He said that the mission of permanent eradication of terrorists should be carried out with renewed determination and terrorists as well as their facilitators should be brought to book. He said that strict legal action should not be delayed over violation of the laws, framed in connection with the National Action Plan and the activities of banned organisations and persons included in the Fourth schedule should be closely monitored, he asserted.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that elements involved in terrorism, sectarianism and extremism should be stamped out. He said that there would be no reduction in provision of modern resources and facilities to the CTD teams.

The IGP said that the CTD performance to arrest 70 terrorists in more than 300 intelligence-based operations this year was commendable.

Dr. Usman also reviewed working of various sections of the CTD headquarters and issued orders to the officers.

He also visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore to inquire after two police jawans who got injured by firing of dacoits in Chung area of Lahore last day. The IGP met the families of the injured personnel. He said that the best medical facilities should be provided for speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

SSP Operations Lahore Sohaib Ashraf, SP Sadar Waqar Kharal and other officers were also present.

