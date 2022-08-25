IGP visits CTD Headquarters to review performance

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), equipped with modern technology and facilities, played an effective role in eradicating terrorism from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), equipped with modern technology and facilities, played an effective role in eradicating terrorism from the province.

He directed that the process of effective monitoring of banned organizations and their facilitators and financiers should be continued by implementing the laws formulated under National Action Plan.

The IGP directed that zero tolerance should be adopted against hate speeches and anti-social elements, adding that CTD would be provided with more resources to face the new challenges and staff shortage would be addressed soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting during his visit to CTD Headquarters Punjab here.

Addl IG CTD Imran Mehmood briefed the IGP about actions and activities of CTD across the province.

Faisal Shahkar stressed upon undertaking search, sweep, combing and Intelligence based operations against criminals.

During the meeting, it was briefed that CTD Punjab was keeping a close watch on those who spread cyber-terrorism, sectarianism and religious hatred through social media. The sites had been reported to the PTA and so far more than 74,000 such links and sites had been blocked.

The IG Punjab visited various sections of CTD headquarters and also reviewed the working of the staff.