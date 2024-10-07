IGP visits D-Chowk, emphasizes vigilance in ensuring capital’s law & order

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Monday visited D-Chowk and various duty points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Monday visited D-Chowk and various duty points.

According to police statement IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi met with the officials of ICT Police and other law enforcement departments and boost their morale who are performing duties in order to maintain the law-and-order situation in the capital.

On the occasion, IGP Islamabad has instructed the officials to be highly alert and ready all the time to deal with any emerging law and order situation, he said.

“Will shall take every possible necessary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and ready to thwart adventurism from any elements” Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said while addressing the officials.

Rizvi further said that, all the officials who are performing duties are putting their best efforts to maintain the law-and-order situation.

All the officers have been directed to stay vigilant in their own respective areas and brief the personnel to deal with any law-and-order situation and check all the duties by themselves.

