IGP visits D.G Khan to review flood relief activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said the country was currently facing the worst flood in history, so helping and rehabilitating the flood victims was a national and moral responsibility of everyone.

He said the Punjab police was ensuring the use of all resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in difficult times and working side by side with other district and government institutions to provide facilities to the flood affected citizens.

The IG Punjab said that more than 6,000 Punjab police personnel were working day and night to assist flood victims across the province including D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh and other affected districts.

He said that 400 police cars, 288 motorcycles, 74 motorboats and other resources were participating in the rescue work. As many as 388 relief camps had been set up by the Punjab police in the affected areas while 743 villages in the affected areas had been evacuated, he added.

Faisal Shahkar said that 20,600 flood victims and more than 6,000 cattle had been moved to safe places, adding that the police teams deployed at the river check posts were on alert and all the police motorboats were engaged in assisting the victims and providing relief work.

The IG Punjab while congratulating the police officers who performed well in the rescue work during the flood, said that they should devote themselves to the spirit of service and leave no stone unturned in serving and helping the victims.

He expressed these views while addressing officers and officials during his visit to the flood affected areas in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the police, the IG Punjab visited the flood affected areas at different places of Dera Ghazi Khan and reviewed the ongoing police rescue and relief activities to help the flood victims.

RPO DG Khan briefed the IG Punjab about relief operations and the devastation caused by floods in the low-lying areas and the latest situation.

The IG Punjab met flood victims, distributed ration bags on behalf of Punjab police. He also distributed certificates of appreciation among the police officers and officials who served the public with excellent field work during the floods.