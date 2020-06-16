UrduPoint.com
IGP Visits Dir Lower, Inaugurates Newly Constructed Police Station & Post

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Tuesday visited Dir Lower district and inaugurated the newly constructed police station Asbanr and police post Manyal by unveiling the plaques.

On his arrival, Deputy Inspector General Malakand Muhammad Ijaz Khan and other high ranking police officers warmly welcomed the IGP. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the IGP. During the visit IGP also planted a tree in the lawn of the newly built police station.

Addressing on the occasion, IGP pointed out that practical steps were being taken for the infrastructure development of police department and for this purpose beside improving the condition of old and dilapidated police stations and police posts new police stations and police posts were being built as per requirement so that congenial atmosphere as well as honour and respect could be ensured to the justice seeking citizens visiting police stations.

He vowed that police stations would be made safe heavens for the oppressed, depressed and victimized sections of the society as well as police working condition would be improved so that they could perform their duty with full concentration and peace of mind.

Later on, the IGP KP presided over a high-level meeting which was attended by DIG Malakand Region, DPOs Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral, Buner, Shangla, Bajawar, and other high ranking police officers of Malakand region.

DIG Malakand gave a detailed presentation to the IGP about the prevailing law and order situation and the steps taken for maintenance of peace and tranquility and combating terrorism.

Addressing on this occasion the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said that the Malakand Region Police besides their precious lives also put the members of their families in extreme danger and fought gallantly against the terrorists.

The IGP further added that Malakand region police stood like rock solid in front of the terrorists and foiled the barbarism based designs of the terrorists with iron hands.

The IGP said that local people also fought shoulder to shoulder with the police against the miscreants which resulted into peace and tranquility in the region.

In the meeting the IGP also briefed himself about the confronting problems of the Malakand police. The IGP termed the Malakand police performance as satisfactory and directed the police to give top priority to the protection of life and property of the general public.

During the visit the IGP KP presented police shield to DPO Bajawar Pir Shahab. DIG Malakand presented traditional Chadar and Topi to the IGP KP.

