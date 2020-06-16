IGP visits Dir Lower, inaugurates police station

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday visited Dir Lower where he inaugurated the premises of newly constructed Asbanr police station

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday visited Dir Lower where he inaugurated the premises of newly constructed Asbanr police station.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Salman, DPO Dir Lower, Abdur Rashid Khan, DSP Adenzai Amjad Khan and police officials were present on the occasion.

Upon arrival to Asbanr police station, the IGP was welcomed by a contingent of police and later he formally inaugurated the police station for terrorism-hit Asbanr area.

The IGP also planted a sapling and inspected different sections of the police station. He expressed satisfaction over construction work of the newly build building.

At the occasion, the IGP said efforts were on to further improve infrastructure for police department. He said sacrifices of police were incomparable for ensuring peace, adding, numerous steps were on for the welfare of police officials and the families of martyred.

Later, the IGP also inaugurated police check post Manyaal.