IGP Visits District Khyber, Distributes Commendation Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:25 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday visited Michni post in district Khyber and distributed commendation certificates among police personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday visited Michni post in district Khyber and distributed commendation certificates among police personnel.

Upon arrival, he was received by Capital City Police Officer, District Police Officer (DPO) and concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP praised police force for high standard of professionalism and stressed for developing a relationship with people for their confidence building and promoting effective policing.

He said that process of punishment and appreciation would continue in KP police force and performers would be rewarded accordingly.

IGP said that development of police force in merged districts is among priorities of government and resources would be utilized to achieve the objective. He also directed timely and prompt action to address the complaints.

On the occasion, KP Police Chief awarded commendation certificates to officials including DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Headquarters, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, DPO Traffic, Mazhar Khan, Inspector abid Khan and Station House Officers of Barra, Jamrud, Landikotal and Teerah.

