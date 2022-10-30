IGP visits ECP KP office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Sunday visited the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan, Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan were also present on this occasion.

The IGP was briefed regarding the security arrangements for polling in NA-45 Kurram bye-election.

The Secretary Election Commission expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and security measures.