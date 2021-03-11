IGP visits family of martyred cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday visited the house of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Qasim at village `Lilyani' in Sargodha district and assured full support to family members

IGP met with family of martyred cop and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He handed over the uniform , badges and Pakistani flag of martyred cop to his mother and assured his family all privileges including Prime Minister's Relief Package for martyred personnel till completion of 60 years of service of cop.

He said martyred personal are our heroes who have written golden chapter in history with their blood and secured others' lives.

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman assured that those involved in killing of cop would be dealt as per law.

He said that the morale of each personnel of the force was high and they were ready to render any sacrifice for the country.

It is to mention here that head constable Muhammad Qasim embraced martyrdom due to firing by unidentified persons at `Container Chowk' in sector G-13 when he was performing his duty there.

Fifty (50) policemen of Islamabad police have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their services would be remembered for ever. He also urged the other policemen to devote their lives for service to people because no other task was better than it.