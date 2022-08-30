UrduPoint.com

IGP Visits Flood Hit Areas, Distributes Ration

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP)Punjab Faisal Shahkar Tuesday visited flood affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and suburban areas to review ongoing rescue operations of police and distributed ration among the flood-hit people.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Punjab said that more than 6,000 Punjab police personnel were taking part in rescue and relief operation at flood hit areas across the province by using 400 police vehicles, 288 bikes and 74 motor boats.

He said that the police have set up 388 relief camps across the province while rescued over 20,000 people and more than 6,000 cattle.

He said that the police department was also mobilizing masses to help flood affectees of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar,Muzaffargarh and other districts of the province.

Shahkar said that the police utilizing all possible resources to provide relief to flood affectees during this difficult time.

He maintained that officials deployed on the check posts of riverine areas have been directed to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that all motorboats of the departments were being used for rescue operation in flood hit areas.The IGP Punjab appreciated the police officials performing duties at flood hit areas and awarded commendatory certificates among them.

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, district police officers and other officers were also present on the occasion.

