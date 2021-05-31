UrduPoint.com
IGP Visits Gender Protection Unit In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:59 PM

IGP visits gender protection unit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday visited gender protection unit and reviewed its progress.

During the visit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations), SSP (Traffic) and Assistant Superintendent of Police Kohsar Amna Baig also accompanied him and briefed him about the functioning of the unit.

The IGP discussed the professional affairs with the staff of the unit and directed to resolve the women issues on priority basis.

The IGP said that legal, psychological and medical facilities have been ensured for distressed women and children under one roof.

