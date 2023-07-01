IGP visits Gurdwara Dera Sahib, meets Sikh yatrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on Eidul Azha and met Sikh yatrees from various countries including India, America and Canada and asked them about the security arrangements made by the Punjab Police during their visit.

The Gurdwara administrator, along with other officials, welcomed the IGP Punjab and presented him a bouquet.

The IGO visited different sections of Gurdwara and reviewed security arrangements. The Sikh pilgrims expressed satisfaction over security arrangements made by the Punjab police and also thanked the IGP Punjab.

Sikh pilgrims wished Eid greetings to IGP and senior police officers on Eidul Azha. They also cut Eid cake along with IGP, who presented the Eid cake pieces to elderly Sikh pilgrims and police personnel.

The IGP said the Punjab Police were providing full security to all minorities including Sikhs, Christians and Hindus . DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Soheb Ashraf, senior police officers were present.