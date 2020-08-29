IGP visits Haripur, reviews security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Saturday visited Haripur district and reviewed law and order and security arrangements for holy month of Muharram.

DPO Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar gave a detail briefing on all Muharram's programs and security arrangements in the district .

He said during the briefing that a total of 65 processions and 190 majlis were being held in the district during the holy month.

Troops of the police, Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary had been deployed, he added.

Troops of Elite Force and RRF were on high alert to deal with emergencies, the DPO said.

The IGP visited the police control room and personally reviewed the security arrangements.

He directed that Haripur district was of utmost importance in connection with Muharram. All the officers should perform their duties diligently for the peaceful conduct of Ashura Muharram and all other processions.