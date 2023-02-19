IGP visits hospital, inquires about health of policemen injured in KPO attack

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon here on Sunday visited a private hospital and inquired about the health of policemen injured in Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack.

He also inquired about the health of Shift Incharge Inspectior Muzafar and Constable Taimur.

The constable is the gunman of DIGP East Muqadas Haider.

Additional IGP Karachi, DIGP East, DIGP Finance and AIGP Welfare accompanied the IGP Sindh.