IGP Visits House Of Martyred ASI, Assures Full Support To Family

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Saturday visited the house of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohsin Zafar in sector G-7/3 and assured full support to family members in this tragic moment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Saturday visited the house of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohsin Zafar in sector G-7/3 and assured full support to family members in this tragic moment.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (City Zone) Omer Khan, SP (Saddar Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SP (CTF) Farrow Ahmed Butar, DSP, SHOs and other police officials also accompanied him. ASI Mohsin Zafar embraced martyrdom during firing at police picket few days ago by some unknown persons.

GP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed met with mother of ASI and his widow and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that martyred ASI sacrificed his life for country and would be remembered forever. The IGP also sat along with the little daughter of the martyred ASI and took her in his hands.

Islamabad police chief handed over the uniform of martyred cop, badges and Pakistani flag to mother of the deceased. Islamabad police chief said that his family would get all privileges till completion of 60 years of service of cop and his widow would be given job in police department. Prime Minister's Relief Package for martyred personnel and one plot would be given to the family of deceased, the IGP said and assured full support to family in this moment.

He said martyred personal are our heroes who have written golden chapter in history with their blood and secured others lives.

Aamir Zulfiqar assured that those involved in killing of ASI would be nabbed soon. He said that morale of each personnel of the force is high and they are ready to render any sacrifice for the country. He said that two barracks at police station and picket would be named as Mohsin Zafar Shaheed where he embraced martyrdom.

