IGP visits house of martyred Sub-Inspector, assures full support to family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Sunday visited the house of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam Gul in Bhera and assured full support to family members in this tragic moment.

DG (Safe-City) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed and other police officials also accompanied him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam Gul embraced martyrdom during firing at Kashmir Highway in area of Shamas Colony police station area few days ago by some unknown persons.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DG (Safe-City) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed met with family of Sub-Inspector and his widow and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that martyred SI sacrificed his life for country and would be remembered for ever.

The IGP also sat along with the children of the martyred Sub-Inspector. The Islamabad police chief handed over the uniform of martyred cop, badges and Pakistani flag to family of the deceased. He said that his family would get all privileges till completion of 60 years of service of the cop and his son would be given job in police department. Prime Minister's Relief Package for martyred personnel and one plot would be given to the family of deceased, the IGP said and assured full support to family in this moment.

He said martyred personal were our heroes who had written golden chapter in history with their blood and secured others lives.

Aamir Zulfiqar assured that those involved in killing of Sub-Inspector would be nabbed soon. He said that morale of each personnel of the force was high and they were ready to render any sacrifice for the country.