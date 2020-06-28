UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Visits House Of Martyred Sub-Inspector, Assures Full Support To Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

IGP visits house of martyred Sub-Inspector, assures full support to family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Sunday visited the house of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam Gul in Bhera and assured full support to family members in this tragic moment.

DG (Safe-City) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed and other police officials also accompanied him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam Gul embraced martyrdom during firing at Kashmir Highway in area of Shamas Colony police station area few days ago by some unknown persons.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DG (Safe-City) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed met with family of Sub-Inspector and his widow and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that martyred SI sacrificed his life for country and would be remembered for ever.

The IGP also sat along with the children of the martyred Sub-Inspector. The Islamabad police chief handed over the uniform of martyred cop, badges and Pakistani flag to family of the deceased. He said that his family would get all privileges till completion of 60 years of service of the cop and his son would be given job in police department. Prime Minister's Relief Package for martyred personnel and one plot would be given to the family of deceased, the IGP said and assured full support to family in this moment.

He said martyred personal were our heroes who had written golden chapter in history with their blood and secured others lives.

Aamir Zulfiqar assured that those involved in killing of Sub-Inspector would be nabbed soon. He said that morale of each personnel of the force was high and they were ready to render any sacrifice for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Islamabad Prime Minister Police Police Station Job Traffic Sarfraz Ahmed Colombian Peso Sunday Gold Family All Blood

Recent Stories

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

31 minutes ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

2 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Repres ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.