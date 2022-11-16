IGP visits IDEAS 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday visited the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 underway at Expo Center Karachi.

He also visited the first ever display in the history of Sindh Police set up by Special Security Unit-Sindh Police at the exhibition, said a news release.

The Sindh Police chief on the occasion inaugurated All Based Advance Intelligence Data Fusion Center (AIDFC).

IGP Sindh said all the stalls set up in IDEAS 2022 and the modern items, equipments, tools and weapons etc.

placed on them for exhibition were of special importance for the police and law enforcement agencies.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said the use of modern techniques in every process of policing and especially in operational and investigation duties, modern tools, equipments and weapons had emerged as a necessity.

IGP Sindh on the occasion was flanked by Deputy IGP Security and other senior police officers.