IGP Visits Injured Constable At Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of constable Mir Dost Jakhrani of Kashmore Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of constable Mir Dost Jakhrani of Kashmore Police.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the IGP consoled the injured constable's nephew and family.

He also talked to

the doctors of Aga Khan Hospital about the constable's treatment.

The IGP asked the doctors for provision of all possible medical facilities and care. He directed AIGP Welfare that no effort should be spared in the treatment of the injured policeman.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Kashmore Family All

