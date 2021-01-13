IGP visits Karak to offer condolence to family of Shaheed constable Junaidullah

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday visited Karak district to offer condolences to family of Shaheed constable Junaidullah who was martyred at Gardi Banda Takht Nusrati during the polio campaign

The IGP offered fateh for the departed soul and paid rich tributes to Shaheed Constable Junaidullah for his professional services and dedication to his duties and termed his courage and bravery as exemplary for the entire force.

He said the sacrifice of Shaheed Constable Junaidullah would not go in vain and his killers would be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible.

He directed the senior police officials to take full care of the family of martyred constable Junaidullah and make arrangements on an emergency basis to pay the martyr package to his heirs as soon as possible.

On the occasion, the IGP reiterated his commitment that no effort would be spared to protect the lives and property of the people. Later, he convened a meeting of senior police officials in Karak district to discuss the law and order situation in the district.

The IGP praised the efforts and sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police during the ongoing polio campaign in the country and reiterated its commitment to deal with those who disrupt law and order and take the law into their own hands.

Regional Police Officer Hafeez Tayyab Cheema, DPO Karak Irfanullah, DPO Kohat Javed Khan, DPO Hangu Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, CTD and other senior police officials Authorities attended the meeting.