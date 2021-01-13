UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Visits Karak To Offer Condolence To Family Of Shaheed Constable Junaidullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:51 PM

IGP visits Karak to offer condolence to family of Shaheed constable Junaidullah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday visited Karak district to offer condolences to family of Shaheed constable Junaidullah who was martyred at Gardi Banda Takht Nusrati during the polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday visited Karak district to offer condolences to family of Shaheed constable Junaidullah who was martyred at Gardi Banda Takht Nusrati during the polio campaign.

The IGP offered fateh for the departed soul and paid rich tributes to Shaheed Constable Junaidullah for his professional services and dedication to his duties and termed his courage and bravery as exemplary for the entire force.

He said the sacrifice of Shaheed Constable Junaidullah would not go in vain and his killers would be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible.

He directed the senior police officials to take full care of the family of martyred constable Junaidullah and make arrangements on an emergency basis to pay the martyr package to his heirs as soon as possible.

On the occasion, the IGP reiterated his commitment that no effort would be spared to protect the lives and property of the people. Later, he convened a meeting of senior police officials in Karak district to discuss the law and order situation in the district.

The IGP praised the efforts and sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police during the ongoing polio campaign in the country and reiterated its commitment to deal with those who disrupt law and order and take the law into their own hands.

Regional Police Officer Hafeez Tayyab Cheema, DPO Karak Irfanullah, DPO Kohat Javed Khan, DPO Hangu Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, CTD and other senior police officials Authorities attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Law And Order Hangu Kohat Karak Family

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

7 minutes ago

Eurozone Industrial Production Up by 2.5% in Novem ..

11 seconds ago

14 vehicles fined in faisalabad

13 seconds ago

Police identify 4 victims of Indonesia's plane cra ..

15 seconds ago

DDAC Chairman calls on KP CM; discusses progress o ..

16 seconds ago

Biden Nominates Ex-US Envoy to UN Samantha Power f ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.