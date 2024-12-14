IGP Visits Katcha Area Police Posts At Punjab-Sindh Border
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited inter-provincial border check-posts, advanced police camps and police stations in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan to review ongoing efforts against criminal activities.
Accompanied by senior officers, including Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Sial, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, and DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal, IG Punjab interacted with police personnel stationed at the camps. He praised their dedication, boosted their morale, and commended their efforts in maintaining law and order in the challenging region.
Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted the Punjab Police’s remarkable achievements in the Katcha area, noting the successful elimination of 72 dangerous dacoits, injuries to 45 others, and the arrest of 164 criminals during intelligence-based operations.
He further stated that the force has suffered significant sacrifices in its mission. Nineteen police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty, while 29 were severely injured and recognised as Ghazis for their bravery.
The IG Punjab emphasized that with the support of the Punjab government, construction work to secure and strengthen police camps in the Katcha area is progressing rapidly. He also announced the approval of a Hard Area Risk Allowance for personnel deployed in the region, acknowledging their efforts in operating under extremely challenging conditions.
