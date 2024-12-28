IGP Visits Kohat, Chairs Meeting On Security Matters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Saturday visited Kohat and chaired a meeting to discuss law and order issues including elimination of terrorism.
Additional IGP CTD Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, District Police Officer Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan, DPO Orakzai Nazir Khan, DPO Karak Shahbaz Khan, DPO Hangu Muhammad Khalid, SP CTD, SP Special Branch and other police officials also attended the meeting.
On the occasion, IGP was briefed about current situation in the Kohat region and the performance of respective districts.
Chairing the meeting, IGP urged police officials to utilize available resources for counter-terrorism, protection of citizens, and maintenance of government writ and stability of peace.
He also directed coordinated strategy for stability of peace in the entire area including tribal districts and activation of a joint intelligence network for regional peace and prevention of criminal activities.
IGP said that establishment of law and order is the top priority and no compromise would be made to achieve the objective.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh narcotics control dept recovers 10,300 grams of ketamine1 minute ago
-
CM Murad grieves over death of famous writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife1 minute ago
-
Female police athletes secure positions in weightlifting competitions1 minute ago
-
CDA pushes for Eco-friendly public transport in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
IGP visits Kohat, chairs meeting on security matters1 minute ago
-
Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA11 minutes ago
-
No leniency for May 9 violence in PTI negotiations:Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes11 minutes ago
-
Rs11.75m released for treatment of cops, their families11 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman reviews Islamabad beautification plan11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 900 litre expired cold drinks11 minutes ago
-
Govt installs around 100 percent emission control systems in Lahore industries21 minutes ago