IGP visits Kohat, chairs meeting on security matters

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Saturday visited Kohat and chaired a meeting to discuss law and order issues including elimination of terrorism.

Additional IGP CTD Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, District Police Officer Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan, DPO Orakzai Nazir Khan, DPO Karak Shahbaz Khan, DPO Hangu Muhammad Khalid, SP CTD, SP Special Branch and other police officials also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, IGP was briefed about current situation in the Kohat region and the performance of respective districts.

Chairing the meeting, IGP urged police officials to utilize available resources for counter-terrorism, protection of citizens, and maintenance of government writ and stability of peace.

He also directed coordinated strategy for stability of peace in the entire area including tribal districts and activation of a joint intelligence network for regional peace and prevention of criminal activities.

IGP said that establishment of law and order is the top priority and no compromise would be made to achieve the objective.