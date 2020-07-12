IGP visits Kurram, reviewed security situation of the area

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Sunday visited district Kurram reviewed overall situation of law and order in the area.

He was received by Deputy Inspector General Kohat Regions and high ranking police officials. He acquired briefing and discussed measures to further improve security situation in the district Kurram.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP said 90 percent merger of levies and Khasadars in police has been completed adding the remaining process would be completed in next week. He said that decision has been taken to start formal training of levies and khasadars from August 1.

Police Chief said that process to acquire land for police stations in merged has been completed and construction work would start very soon.

He said that construction work on offices of special branch and Counter Terrorism department in these areas is also underway.

He informed that capable and qualified persons of merged districts would be recruited on 1000 new vacancies that have been created in CTD and Special Branch. He said that police officials have been directed to perform their duties in a professional and dedicated way to restore confidence of people on new system.

He said that better policing can help maintaining friendly relations with people besides improving dignity and image of the force.