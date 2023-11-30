IGP visits LRH to inquire about health of police personnel on polio duty

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, visited Lady Reading Hospital on Thursday to inquire about the health of police personnel injured in a firing incident while performing duties on polio vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, visited Lady Reading Hospital on Thursday to inquire about the health of police personnel injured in a firing incident while performing duties on polio vaccination.

Two police officials were injured due to firing by miscreants during the polio campaign in Bannu on Wednesday. The IGP visited the ICU ward where Police Constable Muhammad Ashraf was under treatment and the Surgical Block with Abdul

Hameed, who was admitted to the Surgical ward.

He lauded the courage and professionalism of the injured police officers in the line of duty, encouraging their spirits and assuring all possible help and financial assistance.

The IG KP also met with doctors to get details about the nature of injuries sustained by the police officers and the treatment.

He emphasized that the injured police personnel were valuable assets of the police force, highlighting their crucial role in confronting terrorists during important national duties. The IGP directed doctors to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

On this occasion, IG KP also met with the relatives of the injured police and assured necessary cooperation and assistance.