IGP visits martyred Imran Abbas house

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday paid a visit to martyred house of Inspector Imran Abbas.

IGP said that brave martyrs of Punjab Police like Inspector Imran Abbas, are proud asset of Punjab Police as their everlasting sacrifices inspire the police force to discharge its duties and make more sacrifices for the protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that Punjab Police would continue to take steps on priority basis for the betterment and welfare of the families of the martyrs and solution of their problems.