IGP Visits Martyred Policeman's Residence

Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari on Friday visited the residence of martyred ASI Shah Faisal in Mardan for condolence with his family.

ASI Shah Faisal embraced martyrdom in attack at check post while performing his duties in Mardan on Thursday.

Expressing his heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased, the IGP said ASI Shah Faisal sacrificed his life in the line of duty while protecting lives and properties of public.

He said the martyred ASI has set an example of bravery for the safety of other people.

He said that it was the responsibility of police department to take care of the family of the martyr.

He said although money and privileges were no substitute for human life, it was department's responsibility to give martyred family every possible care.

