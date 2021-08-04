UrduPoint.com

IGP Visits Martyrs' Monument On Police Martyrs Day

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

IGP visits martyrs' monument on Police Martyrs Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday in connection with the Police Martyrs Day visited the Martyrs' Monument at Central Police Office and laid floral wreath.

He offered 'Fateha' for departed souls.The children of martyrs were present as chief guests on the occasion.

IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said the day was a poignant reminder of sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in discharge of their duty and to honor them for their ultimate sacrifices for which we owe an irredeemable debt to their families.

He said Sindh Police has the honor to have valiant and dedicated officers who gave utmost devotion to public service leaving legacies that would never be forgotten.

"Let us bow our heads and thank all the Martyrs of Sindh Police who have made our country so proud." Later, Sindh Police Chief and Additional Inspector General of PoliceKarachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas alongwith other senior police officers also visited Garden Police Headquarters where Guard of Honor was presented to martyred cops.

IGP Sindh and Additional IGP – Karachi on the occasion met the children and families of martyrs and heard their issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed All

Recent Stories

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

31 minutes ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

36 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

49 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

1 hour ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.