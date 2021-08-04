IGP visits martyrs' monument on Police Martyrs Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday in connection with the Police Martyrs Day visited the Martyrs' Monument at Central Police Office and laid floral wreath.

He offered 'Fateha' for departed souls.The children of martyrs were present as chief guests on the occasion.

IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said the day was a poignant reminder of sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in discharge of their duty and to honor them for their ultimate sacrifices for which we owe an irredeemable debt to their families.

He said Sindh Police has the honor to have valiant and dedicated officers who gave utmost devotion to public service leaving legacies that would never be forgotten.

"Let us bow our heads and thank all the Martyrs of Sindh Police who have made our country so proud." Later, Sindh Police Chief and Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas alongwith other senior police officers also visited Garden Police Headquarters where Guard of Honor was presented to martyred cops.

IGP Sindh and Additional IGP – Karachi on the occasion met the children and families of martyrs and heard their issues.