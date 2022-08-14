IGP visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 75th independence day of the country.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police on Sunday, the IGP offered Fateha and laid a wreath on the mausoleum.

Sindh Police chief was flanked by Additional IGP Karachi, Additional IGP Operations, Additional IGP CTD and other senior officers.