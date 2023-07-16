Open Menu

IGP Visits Mayo Hospital To Inquire Health Of Traffic Warden

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 10:00 PM

IGP visits Mayo Hospital to inquire health of traffic warden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Mayo Hospital Lahore to inquire health of traffic warden Adnan who is undergoing treatment in the burn unit after receiving burn injuries due to short circuit fire yesterday.

IGP inquired about the welfare of traffic warden Adnan, prayed for his speedy recovery. He directed the doctors to provide the best treatment facilities to Adnan.

Talking to the brothers and other family members of traffic warden, the IGP assured full cooperation. He said "It is our responsibility to perform duties and take care of the injured policemen during accidents". He said that no effort should be spared for Adnan's best treatment.

