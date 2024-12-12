IGP visits Mianwali, hails police response to terrorist attack

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar Thursday visited Mianwali and paid a visit to Chapri Police Station, which was recently targeted by terrorists.

According to a press release, issued by the DPO office, the IGP was accompanied by Additional IG CTD Punjab Wasim Sial, RPO Sargodha Dr. Shahzad Asif Khan, and DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq, the IG inspected the site of the attack and observed the evidence, including hand grenades and rocket launchers thrown by the terrorists.

Dr. Usman met officers and staff stationed at Chapri Police Station and commended their bravery in foiling the terrorist attack.

As a token of appreciation, the IGP announced cash awards for the officers, Elite force, and CTD personnel involved in neutralising the threat. He and Additional IG CTD also reviewed the security arrangements at Chapri Police Station and inspected a sniper rifle recovered from one of the killed terrorists.