IGP visits Orakzai district, inspects training of jawans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited tribal district Orakzai and appreciated the role of army, scouts and police to root out menace of terrorism, crimes etc.

On arrival to Kalaya headquarters, the IGP was given a warm welcome, as a smart contingent of the police presented guard of honor to him.

RPO Kohat, Tayyab Hafiz Cheema, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Brigadier Zakir Ullah, DPO Orakzai Nisar Ahmed, DC, Orakzai, Wasil Khan and other high ups of Police and Army officers accompanied the IGP on this occasion.

The Police chief inaugurated the newly built DPO house at Kalaya and planted a tree as part of "Green Pakistan" initiative .

The IGP also visited police training campus at Kalaya headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing on police training programme.

The IGP also inspected the ongoing professional training of under trainee police jawans and directed the police high ups to impart high quality training so as to enable them to perform their field duty as per attached expectations of the public and further strengthen the police system in the newly merged districts.

The IGP also visited firing range where he witnessed the firing target demonstration of the under traineejawans.

IGP also took part in firing by successfully hitting a target.

Addressing the police jawans, the IGP appropriated the role of police, Army, Scouts and public for rooting out terrorism and maintenance of law and order.

The IGP said that despite limited resources and huge confronting challenges police exhibited gallantry acts and valour on every occasion and the whole world acknowledged this fact.