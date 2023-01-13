UrduPoint.com

IGP Visits Police Training Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 08:00 PM

IGP visits police training center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said in order to make the behaviour of the police positive, it was necessary to improve the training of the police because when the institutions would be improved, all aspects of policing would also improve.

Speaking after inaugurating mess no. 3 and a park at Shahid Hayat Police Training Center, he thanked the Sindh Chief Minister for abolishing the food expenses of the trainees and announcing to pay the same by the government.

Earlier, Rs 3000 per month were being collected from the recruits for mess cutting.

Later on, IGP Sindh also planted a sapling in the training center, adding he was told by the training center principal Syed Muhammad Abbas Rizvi regarding all matters of renovation and decoration of mess no.

3 that earlier had a capacity of 250 trainee recruits for the provision of food in the mess which had now been increased to 350 to 400.

Rizvi also gave a briefing on the training issues of the recruits including inter/upper school courses and all the required and available facilities in detail.

He said two water tankers in the center had been made usable after repair, however, there was an urgent need for a water supply line for clean and fresh drinking water.

