IGP visits Police Training College Chung

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday visited Police Training College, Chung.

He said officers and officials working in the field should be imparted modern training refresher courses.

He asked for inviting experts from different departments to training college for delivering special guidance lectures to the officials.

Commandant Police Training College Chung briefed the IGP Punjab about recruitment courses, training curriculum, investigation school and other professional matters.

The IGP reviewed facilities available for investigating officers in the School of Investigation. During the visit to hostels, Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the best facilities be provided to trainee officers.