IGP visits Police Training College Chung

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday visited Police Training College Chung Lahore and imparted guidelines to more than 2,000 female recruits in the college during his lecture about how to overcome field challenges.

He reiterated that it was the need of the hour to adapt to modern training, information technology and applications for smart policing, saying that the women of our force were very intelligent, brave and creative, so all women officers should play a prominent role in crime prevention after completing their training.

Dr Usman Anwar said that women personnel were a very important component of the police force, so their training modules have been improved. He said that in the last 100 days, concrete steps were taken for the promotion, welfare and health of the Sipah. Now onward, state of the art housing project along with the health and welfare of the employees were being commenced.

The IGP said that welfare projects have provided modern medical facilities to police employees and their families, adding that there was a dire need to rectify the system and improve on-duty attitudes.

He said that women officers and personnel in police force have equal opportunities for departmental promotion and career growth.

He also visited the Police Service Center established in the training college and inquired about the working while talking to the women officers posted over there.

Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the paintings and calligraphy works of women in the training college gallery. He also observed the sports activities of the trainee personnel including volleyball, football and cricket competitions and praised the players of the winning teams. He also announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes.

On this occasion Additional IG Training Tariq Rustam Chohan, Commandant Chung Training College Usman Akram Gondal, SP Admin and Security Tariq Aziz, SP Academic Bushra Jameel along with other senior officers were present.